Teenager in Peterorough jailed after police find him with two-foot machete
A teenager who was found to have a two-foot long machete hidden down his trousers in Peterborough has been jailed.
Police on patrol in Millfield smelt cannabis coming from a car and stopped the two occupants.
When they searched 19-year-old Johnathan Yeye they found a machete wrapped in a bag in his trousers.
Yeye, from London, was arrested and later charged with being in possession of a machete in a public place as well as being in breach of a suspended sentence.
In January he received a 12-week suspended sentence at Central London Magistrates’ Court for drugs and weapon offences, as well as assaulting a police officer.
He was sentenced to 33 weeks in a young offenders institution