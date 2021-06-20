Teenager in Peterorough jailed after police find him with two-foot machete

A teenager who was found to have a two-foot long machete hidden down his trousers in Peterborough has been jailed.

Police on patrol in Millfield smelt cannabis coming from a car and stopped the two occupants.

When they searched 19-year-old Johnathan Yeye they found a machete wrapped in a bag in his trousers.

A big part of neighbourhood policing is to respond to community concerns, but also to patrol our neighbourhoods and act on any suspicions we may come across. No drugs were found during this stop-search however we were lucky to find and seize such a dangerous weapon before it could have been used in a potentially fatal attack. PC Scott Giles, from Peterborough’s Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team

Yeye, from London, was arrested and later charged with being in possession of a machete in a public place as well as being in breach of a suspended sentence.

In January he received a 12-week suspended sentence at Central London Magistrates’ Court for drugs and weapon offences, as well as assaulting a police officer.

He was sentenced to 33 weeks in a young offenders institution