The woman walking the entire coast of Britain and Ireland for charity

When it comes to fundraising challenges, this one is pretty epic.

55-year-old Karen Penny from Swansea is walking the 11,000 miles around the coastline of the UK and Ireland and its islands, to raise money for charity.

Karen started her walk in January 2019 from Southgate in the Gower to walk the Welsh coastline, and after passing through Essex and Suffolk, she has now reached north Norfolk.

From April 12 I walked from the Isle of Wight to just out of Burnham Deep on the north Norfolk coast, so right through Essex and Suffolk through to Norfolk over the last couple of months. I have never been to Norfolk, Suffolk or Essex so all this is so new. Karen Penny

Karen Penny has been exploring the Essex coast

Karen has so far walked 9,000 miles and has ten more months to go.

She's hoping to raise £100,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK after losing both her mother and father-in-law to vascular dementia and Alzheimer's.

"Virtually every single person that I meet, knows somebody in their family that lives with this terrible disease and there is no cure at present", Karen said.

"We all know that with research and funding, all of a sudden we get results. Look at Covid, now we have a vaccine rollout a year later because money has gone into funding and research.

"That is what we desperately need for Alzheimer's."

Karen will finish her journey in the tiny island of Muckle Flugga - the northernmost point of the British Isles.

She's met everyone from her local MP to the Mayor of Dublin, and slept in abandoned castles, bird hides, a stately home and her trusty tent, which she carries on her back, and has gone through ten pairs of walking boots.

The generosity and kindness of other people has kept Karen going, especially through the tough times.

When she returns home next year, Karen plans to write a book about her extraordinary experiences.