Rutland Showground has issued an apology after a booking of 30 people for a 'religious festival' seemingly got out of hand.

Local residents in Oakham have generated complaints after what looks to be hundreds of people turned up in caravans for the gathering.

There's been reports to the police of drag racing, looting and pubs having to close.

The Showground has apologised in a statement posted to Facebook:

"We are currently hosting a religious festival on our site which we are aware is causing disturbance to our neighbours. We wholeheartedly apologise for this.

"We agreed to the booking after assessing the organisers risk assessment and with the belief that this was an event primarily about Christian worship.

"However there is a minority of people who are disrupting the event and causing significant problems in around the showground.

"Our priority is to help maintain public order and minimise disruption and allow the event to refocus on its Christian worship as quickly and quietly as possible.

"We have been in contact with the police who have been onsite today."

In a reply to a concerned resident on Twitter, the Chief Constable of Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland Police, Simon Cole, said that officers are working hard with event organisers, the Showground, and the council.