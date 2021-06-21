Brackley Town's new clubhouse set to open

The long-awaited opening of Brackley Town's clubhouse The Venue will take place today.

The football clubhouse in Northamptonshire was destroyed in an electrical fire two years ago.

A community day including a ribbon cutting event will be held to mark the official opening of the new clubhouse.

The Mayor of Brackley, Don Thompson is expected to cut the ribbon.

More than 30 firefighters attended the fire in 2019 which ripped through Brackley Town's clubhouse.

At the time, the club said it was "traumatic" but thanked well-wishers for their support.

Brackley Town Football Club have a series of special events planned to mark the occasion including a pre-season game against local rivals Corby Town on Tuesday 13th July and Kettering Town on Saturday 31st July.