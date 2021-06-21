It's just one of them games that just didn't go right for us at all. Joel Kirschner, Buckden CC second team captain

A cricket team from Cambridgeshire had a weekend to forget after they were bowled out for just two!

Every member of Buckden Cricket Club's second team was out for a duck in their clash against Falcon in the Huntingdonshire County League.

In fact, their only two runs came via a wide and a bye - at least saving them the humiliation of being bowled out for zero!

There were some mitigating factors though. With 15 players unavailable, Buckden had to take to the field with just eight men, with a ninth turning up halfway through.

With Falcon having scored 260 from their 40 overs, Buckden ended up losing by 258 runs, with the club joking on Twitter that it was a "narrow" margin of defeat.

Spirits were still high at training on Monday evening, and captain Joel Kirschner says the result is already forgotten about.

"It's always a laugh, we're all friends, we're all part of a family - it's good banter," he told ITV News Anglia.

"We'll just get our heads up and carry on. It's just one of those games that didn't go right for us at all, and unfortunately we fell on the wrong end of the result."

Buckden CC second team captain Joel Kirschner. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Joel also confirmed that the team have already got 14 players available for next week's game, and he's confident his side will bounce back.

"It was just people had some sort of excuse not to play, and it was just one of them things," he said.

"We're one of them teams that will just come back and pick ourselves up."