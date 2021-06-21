Coronavirus Delta variant cases level off in the Anglia region

More than 1,100 people in the Anglia region tested positive for the Delta variant of coronavirus in the latest weekly figures, which was about the same as the previous week.

Data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge show there were 1,107 cases of the Delta variant in the week to 12 June in the Anglia region compared with 1,124 cases during the previous week.

There is a time lag with the release of data involving the Delta or Indian variant because it takes longer to analyse the genetic make-up of the positive test sample. The variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the region and across the country.

The rising number of cases and the impact of variants are among the factors being used to decide when the final pandemic restrictions are to be lifted. Another element will be the number of hospitalisations.

Overall the rolling weekly total of positive cases in the Anglia region has been rising every day since 22 May compared to the previous seven days.

The interactive map shows the proportion of Delta variant cases in each local authority area in the ITV Anglia region along with the weekly case numbers

The highest concentration of cases of the variant B1617.2, which was first detected in India and has now be designated the Delta variant by the World Health Organisation, remain in Bedfordshire but they are declining in the county.

There were 138 cases in Bedford in the week to 12 June compared to 208 the week before.

Elsewhere in Bedfordshire, there were 74 cases in Central Bedfordshire, a decrease of 24 compared with the week before, and in Luton there were 123 cases, down by 1.

The number of Covid-19 admissions to hospitals in the East of England has risen by 30% in the fortnight to 19 June.

There were 67 patients in hospitals in the region on 21 June which is about the same as September 2020. At the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in January 2021, there were more than 4,000 Covid-19 patients in the region's hospitals.

The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Rutland

During the coronavirus pandemic, ITV News is bringing you a regularly updated podcast with information, advice and analysis that you can trust.

Coronavirus: What You Need To Know features ITV News specialist correspondents plus guests covering key topics in-depth about the virus, plus regular Q&As with your questions answered on how the outbreak is impacting all areas of our lives.

You can listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify - or listen using the player below.