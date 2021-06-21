Activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) Youth Cambridge have stencilled "Churchill was a racist" on a Churchill College sign.

The protest follows the College disbanding its working group on Churchill, Race and Empire, which was set up during the renewed Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests last summer.

During the BLM protests in London, the words "was a racist" appeared on the statue of Churchill in Parliament Square. This led to increased attention toward the history of the Cambridge college named after him, and the establishment of the working group.

The Churchill statue in London was repeatedly vandalised during the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

A member of XR Youth Cambridge said:

"Across this city, there are so many institutions whose money comes from exploitation and colonialism. We are not going to let Cambridge colleges censor the truth about their harmful historical and modern connections. As a city and a country, we desperately need to face up to the legacy of the British Empire, which did so much damage around the world and is still causing harm today."

"It is increasingly evident that there is a deep connection between global, racial, social and climate justice. The idea that those with money, power and military strength have the right to exploit the earth and its people is responsible both for colonialism and the climate and ecological emergency. We have learned so much from anti-racist activists - we won't let Britain's racist history be swept under the rug."