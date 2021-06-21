Family of drowning victim calls for Bawsey Pits closure

The family of a 20-year-old man who drowned at Bawsey Pits near King's Lynn are calling for the lakes to be closed.

Radek Gina from Wisbech went into the water at the West Norfolk beauty spot last week on the afternoon of Wednesday June 16 - one of the hottest days of the year.

He was treated by paramedics but was later pronounced dead at the scene after getting into difficulties.

His grandmother is hoping a petition can be started calling for action to prevent further deaths.

Radek Gina Credit: Facebook

Swimming is banned at the beauty spot due to cold water shock.

The park's owners say they've worked tirelessly to improve safety and stop people swimming there.

Then incident last week is the second fatality in the last year, after Kristers Bednarskis, from Peterborough, drowned at the popular country park in August.

Tributes have been made to Radek Gina on social media calling him a "great lad".