Important milestone reached in development of new Cambridge train station
An application to seek planning permission for a new train station in Cambridge has been submitted, bringing the idea one step closer to reality.
Following two rounds of consultation in 2020 to select the location of the station and seek views on its facilities, Network Rail has submitted a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) application to seek permission to build it.
A new station would connect the Cambridge Biomedical Campus with potential destinations such as central London, Stansted Airport, Ely, Birmingham and Europe via London St Pancras.
It would also provide access to a growing area of employment and also help relieve congestion in the local area by supporting the development of environmentally sustainable transport in Cambridge.
The TWAO application to the Secretary of State for Transport includes plans for a new two storey, four platform station on the West Anglia Main.
Here's what it will include:
A ticket office
Ticket vending machines
Lifts providing step free access to all platforms
Accessible toilets, baby change facilities, waiting area and space for retail/catering
Access for pedestrians and cyclists from both sides of the railway with capacity for a 1000 cycle parking spaces
Modification to roads and crossings to facilitate access to the station
Network Rail have said the application marks a 'major milestone' in the creation of the station.
As part of the application process, there will be an opportunity for anyone affected by the application to submit objections and/or make representations of support to the Secretary of State during the objection period.
To see the application documents, along with information on how to object or support the project, click here.