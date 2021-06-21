Important milestone reached in development of new Cambridge train station

An application to seek planning permission for a new train station in Cambridge has been submitted, bringing the idea one step closer to reality.

Following two rounds of consultation in 2020 to select the location of the station and seek views on its facilities, Network Rail has submitted a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) application to seek permission to build it.

A new station would connect the Cambridge Biomedical Campus with potential destinations such as central London, Stansted Airport, Ely, Birmingham and Europe via London St Pancras.

It would also provide access to a growing area of employment and also help relieve congestion in the local area by supporting the development of environmentally sustainable transport in Cambridge.

I want the Combined Authority to carry on championing not only this important project, but also the wider transport improvements that will be needed to get the full value out of it, and to support well-planned development of the Biomedical Campus and the Greater Cambridge economy so they can bring new jobs and new skills for local people. Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority

The new station would be built next to the Biomedical Campus by 2025. Credit: Network Rail

The TWAO application to the Secretary of State for Transport includes plans for a new two storey, four platform station on the West Anglia Main.

Here's what it will include:

A ticket office

Ticket vending machines

Lifts providing step free access to all platforms

Accessible toilets, baby change facilities, waiting area and space for retail/catering

Access for pedestrians and cyclists from both sides of the railway with capacity for a 1000 cycle parking spaces

Modification to roads and crossings to facilitate access to the station

Network Rail have said the application marks a 'major milestone' in the creation of the station.

This application takes us a step toward realising the benefits that this station will bring for the biomedical campus and wider community. I am really proud of the team for the hard work they have done working in collaboration with our partners to reach this stage of the development for Cambridge South. Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia

As part of the application process, there will be an opportunity for anyone affected by the application to submit objections and/or make representations of support to the Secretary of State during the objection period.

To see the application documents, along with information on how to object or support the project, click here.