Second arrest made after man left in critical condition in Suffolk stabbing

Police have made a second arrest in connection with a stabbing in Bury St. Edmunds which left a man in a critical condition.

Officers were called to Winsford Road at 03:55am on Sunday morning, 20th of June.

They had received reports that a man had been seriously injured following an incident in the town.

A man in his 40s was found in the road with stab wounds. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Upon arrival police located a man in his 40s in the road with stab wounds.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

The victim remains at Addebrooke's Hospital in a critical condition Credit: ITV News Anglia

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A man in his teens has now also been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken into custody.

Both men remain in custody.

A police scene remains in place whilst inquiries continue. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Road closures were originally put in place around Winsford Road but have now been lifted. Although a police scene remains in place whilst inquiries continue.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident, or have information about what happened, to contact the Major Investigation Team quoting reference 32846/21.