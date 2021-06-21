A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 68-year-old Linda Hood from Gorleston in Norfolk.

Linda was originally thought to have died in a house fire in Cherwell Way in on Friday June 11th.

Officers were called just before 9.10am on Friday 11th to assist Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire.

However, a post mortem examination later revealed she had been strangled.

Linda Hood with her late husband. Credit: Linda Hood's family.

A man in his 50s was arrested last week in connection with the murder.

He has since been released on police bail.

Another man has now been arrested as of this morning, 21st June.

He's been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

Police say they believe the man is known to Linda:

We are continuing to progress with our enquiries in order to establish the exact circumstances leading up to Linda’s death. We do believe the man we are currently questioning is known to Linda. We understand the local community continue to feel concerned about recent events and officers will remain in the area over the coming days. Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray

A second arrest has bee made in connection with the murder. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Officers are urging anyone who was in the Cherwell Way area of Gorleston on Thursday 10 June and Friday 11 June to come forward with any information.

You can submit information through the police portal, or contact Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray in the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Osgood. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.