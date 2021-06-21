Two teenagers from Peterborough take on mammoth golfing challenge

Play video

Hear what the young golfers had to say about their challenge in Graham Stothard's report

Two teenagers from Peterborough are taking on a mammoth golfing challenge to mark the summer solstice.

15-year-old Leo Brown and 14-year-old Sam Marshall are attempting to play 101 holes at the Elton Furze Golf Club just outside the city.

They teed off at half four this morning, 21st June, and are aiming to finish at seven tonight.

The boys are raising money for local charity 'The Wellbeing Cancer care', at Peterborough Hospital.

The boys teed off at 4:30am. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The club's fundraising took a hit last year due to events cancelled in lockdown, so these two stepped up.

It's extraordinary really the two boys came up to me and said we'd like to raise money for the charity because you were on lockdown can we do 101 holes, and I said it's a bit much boys but I'm so proud of them. Peter Burgess, Club Junior Organiser

Between them they'll have walked around 36 miles today, over more than 12 hours of golf, sinking the putt 101 times.

Leo and Sam reckon they'll raise around two thousand pounds, they were originally aiming for 500, hopefully making the early start worth it.