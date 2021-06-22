Ipswich Town have sold striker Oli Hawkins to League Two club Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old joined Ipswich on a free transfer last summer but failed to nail down a regular first team place.

Hawkins scored one goal in 20 appearances for Town last season.

He's the latest player to leave Portman Road, with the likes of Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Andre Dozzell having already headed for the exit door.

“Oli will add a real presence in both penalty areas, something which we missed last season, both defensively and offensively," Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said.

“He’s been playing in teams who have competed towards the top end of League One in the last few seasons and we’re excited to add him to our existing line-up of strikers.”

Meanwhile, Stevenage have signed midfielder Jake Reeves from non-league Notts County.