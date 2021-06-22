Armed burglar who terrified Norfolk victims but escaped empty-handed is jailed

An armed burglar who assaulted a couple in Norfolk before threatening to shoot their dog has been jailed for seven years.

Matthew Carpenter demanded money and gold before leaving empty-handed with his imitation gun.

Norwich Crown Court heard he walked into the victim’s home in Chapel lane, Methwold, near Thetford, in May 2020 armed with the fake gun and a crow bar wrapped in a bag.

Carpenter struck the man on the side of the head with the gun. A witness saw him driving off in a white van, which police tracked down.

He left a sock at the scene which he'd been wearing as a face mask and police were able to trace his DNA from the item.

Police found videos on his phone of him posing with the fake gun.

Carpenter, who had previous convictions for similar offences, admitted aggravated burglary and being in possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indicatable offence

Detective Sergeant Alex Gilmour said: "The victims were left in fear of their lives and had no idea if the firearm being aimed at them was real or not. Understandably they were very shaken up by the whole incident.

"We would like this to be a message that we will not tolerate this kind of activity in Norfolk and will not hesitate to bring violent offenders to justice.”