Drunk motorcyclist leads police on 100mph chase

Northamptonshire Police have released dash-cam footage of a drunk motorcyclist who led them on a chase through Corby at speeds of over 100mph.

Graham Blanchett, 36, from Corby, passed two armed response (ARV) officers on patrol in Danesholme Road, near Morrisons, at speed, at 1.30am on August 10, 2020.

Officers switched on their blue lights, signalling for the 600cc blue Yamaha YZF to stop, but instead Blanchett sped up, failing to stop.

He then led officers on a pursuit around the streets of Corby – onto Oakley Road, Lyveden Way, Sower Leys Road and Jubilee Avenue, before reaching the BP Fourways roundabout.

Riding at up to 110mph speeds in Uppingham Road and then onto the A6003, Blanchett was eventually stopped via stinger on the A43 link road.

At the side of the road, he was found to be over the drink-drive limit and was taken into custody. He was later charged and convicted of driving dangerously, driving above the drink drive limit, and failing to stop for police at Northampton Crown Court.

Graham Blanchett rode exceptionally dangerously that day and it is a miracle that he didn’t injure himself or innocent members of the public during this incident. “As you can see from the video footage, his speeds were ridiculous and it is incredible he chose to get on a motorbike whilst above the drink drive limit. PC Hartshorn who was in the pursuing vehicle

PC Hartshorn added “This was a successful pursuit that came to a safe conclusion with the deployment of TPAC tactics and a stinger. It is a common misconception that we cannot sting motorcycles but as this shows, we can.

“It is also a great example that with the kit we have nowadays, you cannot lose us – we will pursue you, we will catch you, and we will bring you to justice."