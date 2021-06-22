F-35 jets based at RAF Marham take part in their first combat mission

F-35 jets based at RAF Marham in Norfolk have taken part in their first combat mission against ISIS targets in the Middle East.

Jets from 617 Squadron, known as The Dambusters, are currently on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean.

They flew a joint mission with American allies, their first since the new F-35s arrived at Marham three years ago.

The F-35 jets flew from HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean Credit: Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence has released pictures of the jets during their mission and described it as a significant moment, demonstrating the UK's air power.

The ability to operate from the sea with the most advanced fighter jets ever created is a significant moment in our history, offering reassurance to our allies and demonstrating the UK’s formidable air power to our adversaries Ben Wallace MP, Defence Secretary

The jets from Marham have been in the Mediterranean working with NATO allies on exercises for several weeks.

However the Ministry of Defence say the strikes mark a change of empasis to delivering the full might of naval and air power against ISIS.

To date we have delivered diplomatic influence on behalf of the UK through a series of exercises and engagements with our partners, now we are ready to deliver the hard punch of maritime-based air power against a shared enemy Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group

There are currently 18 UK and US F-35 jets, including those from Marham, on board HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean .

The aircraft are next generation multi-role combat aircraft equipped with advanced sensors, mission systems and stealth technology.