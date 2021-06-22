F-35 jets based at RAF Marham take part in their first combat mission
F-35 jets based at RAF Marham in Norfolk have taken part in their first combat mission against ISIS targets in the Middle East.
Jets from 617 Squadron, known as The Dambusters, are currently on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean.
They flew a joint mission with American allies, their first since the new F-35s arrived at Marham three years ago.
The Ministry of Defence has released pictures of the jets during their mission and described it as a significant moment, demonstrating the UK's air power.
The jets from Marham have been in the Mediterranean working with NATO allies on exercises for several weeks.
However the Ministry of Defence say the strikes mark a change of empasis to delivering the full might of naval and air power against ISIS.
There are currently 18 UK and US F-35 jets, including those from Marham, on board HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean .
The aircraft are next generation multi-role combat aircraft equipped with advanced sensors, mission systems and stealth technology.