Tokyo 2020: Laura Kenny 'not thinking of medals' ahead of her 3rd Olympic Games

Video report from ITV Anglia's Sports Correspondent Donovan Blake

Olympic track cycling star Laura Kenny admits the delay to Tokyo 2020 has helped in her preparations after recovering from two serious injuries on the boards.

Had the games taken place when originally scheduled, 29 year old Laura, who was born in Harlow, Essex and brought up in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, believes she wouldn't have been able to compete in as many events as she'd hoped.

But she's geared up for representing Team GB in much better shape because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Laura's place in Team GB's Women's Track Cycling Endurance squad was confirmed on Monday June 21.

However, she couldn't have anticipated her preparations would include recovering from broken bones sustained in crashes, firstly in January 2020 at a World Cup event in Canada.

Laura said: "To break your shoulder going into an Olympic year...to have a crash which at the time as well which didn't seem like a bad crash.

"And then when I got my scan, for our doctor to say 'People break bones like that when you crash on a motor bike, like not when you crash in a bike race'."

Worse was to follow when Laura returned to the saddle at the World Championships in Berlin, Germany.

Laura Kenny lies on the track after crashing in the Velodrome during the 2020 Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin Credit: PA

Laura Kenny recovers following her crash during the 2020 Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin Credit: PA

Four weeks later I get myself into a bike race and I go and break my arm. And I just sat there thinking 'You literally can't make this up'

I'm sat here now selected for three events. I wouldn't have had that before. I would've been only going for two at best because I don't know whether I would've been physically fit enough to compete in the Omnium. Because it just took so much out of me, it took so much time to get back to what I felt like was good. Laura Kenny, Team GB Track Cyclist

Laura Kenny speaking at Team GB's Olympic Cycling squad announcement Credit: ITV

While the pandemic brought challenges for some athletes, it proved to be a welcome distraction for Laura, who now lives in Cheshire with husband and fellow GB track-cyclist Jason ,and son Albie while waiting to compete again.

April was glorious last year wasn't it? I got out early so that I wasn't absolutely boiling. I'd come back. I'd look after Albie, Jason would train. And then we would do whatever we wanted to do around the house. I mean we did so much around the garden and just like changing our house during lockdown...I loved it! Laura Kenny, Team GB Track Cyclist

It's not long before Laura's thoughts turn to the velodrome in Japan's Izu City, where she's due to compete in the Women's Team Pursuit, the Omnium and the Madison events.

But what about Team GB's most successful female Olympian adding to her four golds won at the last two games in London and Rio, and passing the record of six jointly held by Jason and Sir Chris Hoy?

Laura and Jason Kenny celebrate winning gold medals at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016 Credit: PA