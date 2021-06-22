Man dies after being stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

Police have revealed that a man who was the victim of a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds has now died.

Officers were called at 3.55am on Sunday 20 June, to reports that a man had been seriously injured following an incident on Winsford Road in the town.

Police found a man in his 40s in the road having suffered serious stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but has now died as a result of his injuries. The man’s next of kin have been notified.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will take place later this week.

Despite being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, the victim passed away Credit: ITV News Anglia

Early enquiries led detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is not any wider threat to the local community.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

On Sunday afternoon, a second man aged in his teens was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was also taken into custody.

Both men have been released on police bail until Tuesday 13 July and Friday 16 July respectively, pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team via our online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721N86-PO1 or by phoning 101, quoting reference 32846/21.