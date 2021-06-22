Snakes alive: Sleeping serpent found in car engine in Norfolk

An MOT mechanic found an expected surprise under the bonnet of a car when a three-foot pet python was discovered.

The snake was found at CSN Autos in Wymondham, Norfolk as engineers prepared to work on the family car.

When they called the car owners they discovered they also owned the serpent - a sunfire royal ball python - and it had been missing for a fortnight.

The pet python had been missing for two weeks and had taken up residence under the car bonnet Credit: CSN Autos

Chris Newell, owner of CSN Autos, told the Eastern Daily Press newspaper: “I was shocked and confused. We couldn't work out how it was there and still alive.

“The snake had slipped out during the night two weeks ago and had rocked up under the bonnet.

"It's not what you expect on a Monday."

The three-foot ball python was found sleeping in the car engine compartment Credit: CSN Autos