Snakes alive: Sleeping serpent found in car engine in Norfolk
An MOT mechanic found an expected surprise under the bonnet of a car when a three-foot pet python was discovered.
The snake was found at CSN Autos in Wymondham, Norfolk as engineers prepared to work on the family car.
When they called the car owners they discovered they also owned the serpent - a sunfire royal ball python - and it had been missing for a fortnight.
Chris Newell, owner of CSN Autos, told the Eastern Daily Press newspaper: “I was shocked and confused. We couldn't work out how it was there and still alive.
“The snake had slipped out during the night two weeks ago and had rocked up under the bonnet.
"It's not what you expect on a Monday."