Suffolk leisure centre reopens after £2.2 million upgrade and extension

Play video

Watch an interview with Mid Suffolk councillor Julie Flatman

Mid Suffolk Leisure centre in Stowmarket has reopened its doors following a £2.2 million upgrade and extension.

The work is part of the Mid Suffolk District Council's plans to improve a range of leisure facilities in and around the town including the Regal Theatre, Stradbroke Swimming Pool and Needham Lake.

Improvements at the leisure centre include a new fitness suite and refurbished changing rooms.

Councillor Julie Flatman said: “It’s very exciting that our new gym and facilities at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre are now complete.

"I really hope customers enjoy the new equipment on their next visit and for years to come.

"This project forms part of our wider vision for Stowmarket and supports our Covid recovery, by ensuring our sports and leisure infrastructure is modern and suitable in supporting our residents to remain active."

Improvements at the leisure centre include a new fitness suite and refurbished changing rooms Credit: Mid Suffolk Council

Connah Lloyd, Everyone Active’s general manager at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, said: “It’s great we’ve now flung open the doors to our bigger and better facilities and an improved fitness experience for our customers."

The new gym is packed with top-of-the-range, fully-connected Technogym kit and includes a large bespoke rig for functional training. This fantastic equipment will allow people of all ages and fitness levels to get the most out of their workout. Connah Lloyd, general manager at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre

The gym is currently being run at lower capacity to allow returning customers to exercise safely in line with COVID-19 guidelines.