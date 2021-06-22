Two arrested after fatal crash on A12 in Essex

Credit: ITV Anglia

A man has died after crash which closed the A12 in Essex for several hours on Monday.

The collision between a Honda Jazz and V50 Sport Volvo happened between Hatfield Peverel and Boreham just before 11.50am.

The driver of the Honda, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital but later died. Police say his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

  • Police and ambulances at the scene

The driver and the passenger of the Volvo, both 47-year-old men, were arrested at the scene and remain in custody.Essex police are seeking out dashcam footage of this vehicle driving prior to the collision.