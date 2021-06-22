Two arrested after fatal crash on A12 in Essex

A man has died after crash which closed the A12 in Essex for several hours on Monday.

The collision between a Honda Jazz and V50 Sport Volvo happened between Hatfield Peverel and Boreham just before 11.50am.

The driver of the Honda, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital but later died. Police say his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police and ambulances at the scene

The driver and the passenger of the Volvo, both 47-year-old men, were arrested at the scene and remain in custody.Essex police are seeking out dashcam footage of this vehicle driving prior to the collision.