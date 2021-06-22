Upgrading of Essex's most dangerous road - a 'once in a lifetime chance' to have your say
Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost
Highways England is asking residents what they think of plans to upgrade Essex's 'most dangerous road'.
They are proposing to increase a 15 mile stretch of the A12 in the county to three lanes.
The plans focus on the 15 mile stretch between Marks Tey and Chelmsford.
From Junction 19 to 25 the whole road will become three lanes on both sides.
There will also be major changes to the junctions at Hatfield Peverel, Rivenhall and between Feering and Marks Tey.
Highways England say the upgrade will reduce journey times by 12 minutes, helping to drive up economic growth and drive down congestion.
The plans are also about improving safety. In 2018, statistics showed it was the most dangerous road in Essex.
On Monday 21 June a man died in crash on the road in Boreham near Chelmsford.
The proposals have met with some opposition. Some environmental campaigners say that rather then increase the roads capacity, we should be putting people off getting in the car.
People can take part in the consultation, which runs from Tuesday 22 June to Monday 16August, by visiting Highways England.
Or you could e-mail A12chelmsfordA120wide@highwaysengland.co.uk.
There will also be six public exhibitions, subject to Government Covid-19 guidelines, at which people can have their say and speak with members of the team. These will be complemented by six webinars and an ongoing virtual exhibition.
The idea is work begins in 2023, with the road on the way to completion by 2028