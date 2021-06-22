Norwich City have made Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica their first signing of the summer.

The Canaries have paid an undisclosed fee for the Kosovo international who has agreed a four-year deal.

Rashica was linked with a whole host of clubs this summer following Bremen's relegation from the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich and Aston Villa among those credited with an interest.

However, it is Norwich who have won the race for the 24-year-old who scored 27 goals in 100 appearances for Bremen.

“I’m really excited to play in front of the Norwich fans and in the Premier League. I will of course give my best to this football club in every game and hope to excite the fans with many goals and assists. I can’t wait to get started," Rashica said.

“I’ve watched many Norwich City games in the Premier League. It has always been a dream, for me to play in the Premier League and I’m so happy that Norwich have given me this great opportunity."

Head Coach Daniel Farke added: “With Milot we have a very interesting player and we’re delighted to have been able to bring him to Norwich City.

"Many top clubs have been interested in his signature over the last seasons and he was quite often connected with a big money move. He can play a number of positions, as a winger, striker or number ten. He’s a pretty versatile player and we’re happy to be able to bring a quality player in.”

Norwich are also expected to announce the return of goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the next 24 hours on a permanent deal from Southampton.