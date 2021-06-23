Appeal for more volunteers to help with vaccine rollout in the Anglia region

More than 200 extra volunteers across the east are needed to help with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Royal Voluntary Service says it needs more volunteers to be stewards at vaccination sites to support people who turn up for their injection.

Steward volunteers help move patients through the vaccination sites, ensure social distancing measures are in place and identify those who need extra help .

In the last month stewards have covered over 4-thousand shifts at sites around the east, but more are needed.

The shifts can last up to six hours. Organisers say that some of the initial volunteers have now returned to work.