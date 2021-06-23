Play video

E-scooters are being backed as a way to drive down congestion in Essex and help the environment.

Braintree District Council has given away 10 free two-month subscriptions to companies in the area, so an employee can make their commute greener.

Sammy Compton from Braintree is changing his commute - downsizing from four wheels to two.

There are days it can take up to 45 minutes to an hour to get to where what should be a 3 minute journey in a car. Having a scooter will help if more people take up the scheme as well. Sammy Compton

The Springwood Industrial estate in Braintree where Sammy's office is a hot spot for congestion.

This is why his boss wanted to take advantage of the e-scooter scheme being offered by the council.

We have lots of people working in the Braintree area trying to get to and from work and this makes it a lot easier. We have massive roadblocks at the end of the day getting off this site, getting home so anything that makes that easier is a good thing. Electric vehicles are saving greenhouse gas emissions so it's fantastic. Gerry Hackett, RDC Managing Director

It is illegal to ride a privately owned electric scooter on UK roads but rental ones have been given the green light from government in this area.

This is in spite of some pedestrians and road users calling them dangerous, including people with visual impairments.

The e-scooters are fitted with a bell which I think is very helpful to allow people to know that you're coming. I think that's really part of the education - that when we're explaining to people the benefits of e-scooters, the responsibility that comes with them and to take that safety-conscious approach. So hopefully those fears can be allayed Cllr Tom Cunningham, Braintree District Council

The company operating the rentals in Essex say accidents are relatively low.

Before hiring a scooter, you have to complete online training.

For some, however, it is the parking rather than the riding which is the issue.

What we're doing in some of the cities is we're putting in more docking bays. So virtual bays where you have to leave the scooters so you can't leave them in other areas. Steve Pyer, Spin Country Manager

The speed on these is capped at 12 mph and you need at least a provisional driving licence to hire one.

Whether e-scooters are the green solution or a safety hazard they are still dividing opinion.