Commuting in Essex on e-scooters: Sustainable or dangerous?
E-scooters are being backed as a way to drive down congestion in Essex and help the environment.
Braintree District Council has given away 10 free two-month subscriptions to companies in the area, so an employee can make their commute greener.
Sammy Compton from Braintree is changing his commute - downsizing from four wheels to two.
The Springwood Industrial estate in Braintree where Sammy's office is a hot spot for congestion.
This is why his boss wanted to take advantage of the e-scooter scheme being offered by the council.
It is illegal to ride a privately owned electric scooter on UK roads but rental ones have been given the green light from government in this area.
This is in spite of some pedestrians and road users calling them dangerous, including people with visual impairments.
The company operating the rentals in Essex say accidents are relatively low.
Before hiring a scooter, you have to complete online training.
For some, however, it is the parking rather than the riding which is the issue.
The speed on these is capped at 12 mph and you need at least a provisional driving licence to hire one.
Whether e-scooters are the green solution or a safety hazard they are still dividing opinion.