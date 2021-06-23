Elton John will perform at Carrow Road as part of his final tour

Superstar Elton John will perform at Carrow Road in Norwich as part of his last ever tour.

The UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour will begin at the Norwich City football ground on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

One of the top-selling solo artists of all time, Elton played at Carrow Road once before in 2005.

His new show will be the first of five performances in the UK with other shows being held in Liverpool, Sunderland, Bristol and Swansea.

Elton John has sold more than 300 million records world wide with one diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum, and 26 gold albums and more than 50 Top 40 hits.

Carrow Road Credit: PA

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: “We are delighted to announce Elton John will beperforming the opening UK show of his world tour at Carrow Road next year. It’ll be great to have Elton back at Carrow Road putting on a real show for our fans onceagain after his previous appearance here in 2005.“It’s also great to now get our concerts secured for the summer of 2022 at Carrow Road with our sold-out The Killers gig in July, and now Elton John. These two shows continue to place Norwich firmly on the map for securing the world’s biggest music artists.”

Tickets will go on sale exclusively to American Express Cardmembers from Thursday, June24 (10am).

From Monday, June 28 at 10am, Norwich City season ticket holders and members will besent a unique link via email which will allow them to purchase general admission tickets viaTicketmaster.

All general admission tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from Wednesday, June 30 at10am.