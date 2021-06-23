A former teacher charged with 12 serious sexual offences against boys will appear before magistrates tomorrow in King's Lynn.

Tyrone Murray Castles, 59, now lives in Cumbria.

The offences took place while he worked at Glebe House School in Hunstanton during the late 1980s to early 1990s.

Castles is charged with eight counts of indecent assault on boys under 14 years of age, two counts of indecent assault on boys under 16 years of age, one count of gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age and one of buggery with a boy under 16 years of age.