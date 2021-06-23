'Further improvements' required at West Suffolk Hospital following inspection

The Care Quality Commission has published a report following an inspection of maternity services at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The Care Quality Commission inspected maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital in April, assessing whether it had met the conditions of a warning notice previously served regarding safety risks to patients.

Inspectors found the trust had improved all issues identified on the previous inspection which led to the warning notice, but further improvements were needed across the service.

Following the inspection, the rating for the maternity service remained requires improvement. The trust's overall rating is unchanged by this inspection.

At our last inspection we saw a service that wasn't delivering the standard of care that women and babies should have been receiving. I am pleased that at this inspection the trust has responded to the issues we raised in the warning notice and women are receiving a much safer service. Philippa Styles, CQC's head of hospital inspection

Philippa Styles, CQC's head of hospital inspection, said: "At our previous inspection we found that women were not consistently asked if they were at risk of domestic abuse. We saw improvements in this area and the staff now knew how to identify adults and children at risk of harm and worked with other agencies to protect them.

"However, the trust has more work to do in some areas. The service was frequently short staffed and had to rely on calling in staff from other areas to cover the labour suite and maternity ward. Staff told us these shortages impacted their welfare and at times they didn't feel listened to when they told senior leaders about these problems.

"In addition, the service didn't have a nationally recognised tool in place to assess women meaning staff relied on their own decision making when triaging women meaning outcomes could vary from clinician to clinician.

"The trust knows where we expect to see improvements and we will continue to monitor the trust, including through future inspections."

The West Suffolk Hospital requires 'further improvements' Credit: ITV Anglia News

Following the inspection, CQC told the trust it must make the following improvements: