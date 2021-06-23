Goalkeeper Angus Gunn has re-joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from Premier League rivals Southampton.

Gunn, who is the son of Norwich legend Bryan Gunn, has penned a four-year contract at Carrow Road after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old grew up supporting the Canaries and came through the club's academy before joining Manchester City in 2011.

He then had a loan spell with Norwich in the 2017/18 season where he made played all 46 Championship games in head coach Daniel Farke's first campaign in charge.

That form saw him earn a move to top flight Southampton in a £13.5m deal, and he also spent time on loan at Stoke City last season.

Gunn is Norwich's second new signing in as many days following the capture of winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen.

Angus Gunn had a productive loan spell with Norwich in the 2017/18 season. Credit: PA

It’s the club that I grew up supporting and the strides that it has made over the last few years show it’s a club still on the up. Angus Gunn, Norwich City

“It was a few years ago since I was here on loan, and it was an unbelievable feeling then. Getting the deal done feels the same, if not better, because it’s more of a permanent thing," Gunn said.

“Hopefully, this season we can get our place in the Premier League and make sure that wehave a good start and stay there.

“I’m looking forward to getting back here, enjoying my football and winning some games for Norwich.”

Gunn will add competition to a goalkeeping department that already includes Tim Krul, Michael McGovern and Daniel Barden, and head coach Daniel Farke says he's delighted to get his man.

“We got the feeling that Angus will be the perfect fit to our goalkeeping group," said Farke.

“He’s in a perfect age and is full of potential. He’s proven that he can play on the top level and was fantastic for us three seasons ago. He played almost each and every second for us and of course he has a huge identification and connection with the football club through his father.

“We needed a strong addition to our goalkeeping squad and for the short, medium and long term we believe that Angus is the perfect fit.”