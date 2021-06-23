Luton man jailed for 12 years for raping teenage girl

A man from Luton has been jailed to 12 years and three months in prison for raping a teenaged girl in 2004.

Andrzej Wojtasik, 57, of Torquay Drive pleaded guilty to rape at a hearing in April this year, and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday (18 June).

The victim, who was 14 at the time of the incident, was only able to report what happened to police in December 2017.

In an impact statement to the court, the victim said:

The biggest issue I have been dealing with is the guilt. I felt like I had done something bad to bring this upon myself. As for my mental health, I have been struggling with anxiety, depression and low self-esteem all this time. I am now happy that justice has been done, but I will never forget what happened to me. Victim's statement

Investigating Officer Louise Shepherd, from Bedfordshire Police’s Public Protection Unit, said: "Wojtasik took advantage of this young girl in a dreadful way, which has had a profound impact on her life, and I am glad he has been given such a significant sentence.

“We know she carried this secret for many years, and it took enormous strength for her to come forward and report what he had done to her. Hopefully now, with appropriate support, she will be able to put this behind her on her journey to recovery.

If something has happened to you, regardless of when the offence took place, we will listen, support, and do our absolute utmost to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice. “We can guide you through the investigative process and beyond, and we work with specialist partners to find the right help and support for you. Investigating Officer Louise Shepherd, from Bedfordshire Police’s Public Protection Unit

Bedfordshire Police are now reminding people that victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from them and from partner agencies, including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

They ask anyone who needs help to visit the Emerald Centre, email them or call 01234 842750.

Parents and carers can visit the Parents Protect website which is run by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, for resources to help identify and prevent child sexual abuse.