Norfolk's first female bishop is consecrated at Norwich Cathedral

Norfolk's first female bishop has been consecrated today.

The Rt Revd Dr Jane Steen was sanctified as the Bishop of Lynn in front of 250 people in the ceremony at Norwich Cathedral.

She is the first female bishop in Norfolk and Waveney and the first suffragan bishop to have been consecrated in Norwich Cathedral.

Suffragan bishops are usually consecrated in London or York, but due to the pandemic this could not happen this year.

I feel humbled and honoured to be the first woman consecrated as a bishop in Norwich Cathedral. It is overwhelmingly beautiful, its stones saturated by the prayers of so many generations. To God be all its glory and may the Lord Jesus be with me as I go from here to serve in this wonderful diocese The Rt Revd Dr Jane Steen, The Bishop of Lynn

During the service Bishop Jane was anointed with sacred oil, signifying her role of leadership within the Church, and given a ring and pectoral cross.

She also received a copy of the Bible.