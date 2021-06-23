Norfolk's first female bishop is consecrated at Norwich Cathedral

Norfolk's first female bishop has been consecrated today.
The Rt Revd Dr Jane Steen was sanctified as the Bishop of Lynn in front of 250 people in the ceremony at Norwich Cathedral.
She is the first female bishop in Norfolk and Waveney and the first suffragan bishop to have been consecrated in Norwich Cathedral.
Suffragan bishops are usually consecrated in London or York, but due to the pandemic this could not happen this year.
During the service Bishop Jane was anointed with sacred oil, signifying her role of leadership within the Church, and given a ring and pectoral cross.
She also received a copy of the Bible.