Runaway Cambridge cows cause 'udder chaos' in Trumpington

Runaway cows caused 'udder chaos' in Cambridgeshire last night according to police.

Cambridgeshire officers were called after the renegade heard were spotted trampling through gardens and running in front of cars in Trumpington, a village just outside Cambridge.

The police caught up with the roving bovines in the early hours of this morning and say that the cattle are now in a safe place - although it is still unclear where they came from in the first place.

A Twitter thread on the incident has racked up more than 100 reactions, as officers described the incident in their own words.

Escaped cows in Trumpington Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police said: "Just after midnight we got a flurry of calls to this rowdy bunch who were causing an udder problem in Trumpington.

"More than 40 cows were loose and making their way along the road to Grantchester trampling through gardens and running in front of cars as they went. "The steaks were high but officers knew they needed to act quickly and mooooove them on. They hoofed over to Grantchester and eventually caught up with the herd who gave them a load of bull about what they were up to. Officers took stock of the situation and they are now in a place of safety."