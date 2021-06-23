Veterans cycling in memory of fallen comrades
Watch more from Stuart Leithes
A group of RAF veterans are cycling 690 miles in memory of their comrades who died in the 1991 Gulf War.
En route the team will visit the resting places of their former colleagues.
Today (23 June) they made two stops to pay their respects near Cambridge. The first being at the Cambridge American Cemetery in Madingley, where Pilot Major Dennis Wise is buried.
Pilot Major Wise died when his Tornado collided with two other aircraft.
The next leg of the Tornado Tribute Tour took the veterans to St Vigor’s Church in Fulbourn near Cambridge.
Here they took part in a service in honour of Wing Commander Nigel Elsdon who died after his Tornado was struck by anti-aircraft fire during a raid on an Iraqi airfield.
Over the next day they will make their way to RAF Marham in Norfolk. The challenge has seen them raise over £20,000 so far.