Veterans cycling in memory of fallen comrades

A group of RAF veterans are cycling 690 miles in memory of their comrades who died in the 1991 Gulf War.

En route the team will visit the resting places of their former colleagues.

Today (23 June) they made two stops to pay their respects near Cambridge. The first being at the Cambridge American Cemetery in Madingley, where Pilot Major Dennis Wise is buried.

Pilot Major Wise died when his Tornado collided with two other aircraft.

This commemorates the lives of 14 people who lost their lives during the work up or Operation Granby itself. We’re meeting many of the families along the way which is fantastic. It’s a great way for us to pay tribute to those who lost their lives but also to let families know their loved ones are not forgotten. Martin Wintermeyer, Tornado Tribute Tour

The next leg of the Tornado Tribute Tour took the veterans to St Vigor’s Church in Fulbourn near Cambridge.

The cyclists arrive at St Vigor’s Church Credit: ITV ANGLIA

Here they took part in a service in honour of Wing Commander Nigel Elsdon who died after his Tornado was struck by anti-aircraft fire during a raid on an Iraqi airfield.

Over the next day they will make their way to RAF Marham in Norfolk. The challenge has seen them raise over £20,000 so far.