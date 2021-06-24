Car crash photo released as safety warning by Cambridgeshire cops

Traffic cops from Cambridgeshire have posted an horrific car crash photo as a warning to drivers.

The dramatic crash on the A15 roundabout in Eye happened yesterday (Wed 23 June) and police have launched an investigation into what happened.

Incredibly no-one was seriously hurt even though the front of one car has been destroyed and the other is on its roof.

Peterborough police tweeted the photo with a link to their road safety advice.