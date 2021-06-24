EFL fixtures: Peterborough United travel to Luton Town on opening day, Cambridge United take on Oxford United
Peterborough United will start life back in the Championship with a local derby against Luton Town.
Newly-promoted Posh will head to Kenilworth Road on August 7 as they prepare to play in the second tier for the first time since 2013.
There's also an exciting first fixture for Cambridge United in League One as they host Oxford United in a Varsity clash.
The U's, who haven't played in the third tier since 2002, will then travel to Accrington Stanley the following week.
Ipswich Town also have a home game to kick-off their League One campaign as they host another newly-promoted side in the shape of Morecambe, while MK Dons travel to Bolton Wanderers - another team who were promoted from League Two last season.
Relegated Northampton Town will host Port Vale on day one of the League Two season, while Stevenage and Colchester United will face Barrow and Carlisle United respectively.
Here are the key dates for all the teams in the Anglia region
Luton Town (Championship)
Peterborough United (H)- August 7
West Brom (A) - August 14
Bristol City (H) - December 26
Coventry City (A) - January 1
Reading (H) - May 7
Peterborough United (Championship)
Luton Town (A) - August 7
Derby County (H) - August 14
Reading (H) - December 26
Bournemouth (A) - January 1
Blackpool (H) - May 7
Ipswich Town (League One)
Morecambe (H) - August 7
Burton Albion (A) - August 14
Gillingham (A) - December 26
Lincoln City (H) - January 1
Charlton Athletic (H) - April 30
Cambridge United (League One)
Oxford United (H) - August 7
Accrington Stanley (A) - August 14
Wycombe Wanderers (A) - December 26
Portsmouth (H) - January 1
Cheltenham Town (H) - April 30
MK Dons (League One)
Bolton Wanderers (A) - August 7
Sunderland (H) - August 14
Lincoln City (A) - December 26
Gillingham (H) - January 1
Plymouth Argyle (A) - April 30
Northampton Town (League Two)
Port Vale (H) - August 7
Colchester United (A) - August 14
Walsall (H) - December 26
Swindon Town (A) - January 1
Barrow (A) - May 7
Colchester United (League Two)
Carlisle United (A) - August 7
Northampton Town (H) - August 14
Leyton Orient (H) - December 26
Crawley Town (A) - January 1
Hartlepool United (A) - May 7
Stevenage (League Two)
Barrow (H) - August 7
Bristol Rovers (A) - August 14
Crawley Town (H) - December 26
Forest Green Rovers (A) - January 1
Salford City (H) - May 7