Peterborough United will start life back in the Championship with a local derby against Luton Town.

Newly-promoted Posh will head to Kenilworth Road on August 7 as they prepare to play in the second tier for the first time since 2013.

There's also an exciting first fixture for Cambridge United in League One as they host Oxford United in a Varsity clash.

The U's, who haven't played in the third tier since 2002, will then travel to Accrington Stanley the following week.

Ipswich Town also have a home game to kick-off their League One campaign as they host another newly-promoted side in the shape of Morecambe, while MK Dons travel to Bolton Wanderers - another team who were promoted from League Two last season.

Relegated Northampton Town will host Port Vale on day one of the League Two season, while Stevenage and Colchester United will face Barrow and Carlisle United respectively.

Here are the key dates for all the teams in the Anglia region

Luton Town (Championship)

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones. Credit: PA

Peterborough United (H)- August 7

West Brom (A) - August 14

Bristol City (H) - December 26

Coventry City (A) - January 1

Reading (H) - May 7

Peterborough United (Championship)

Peterborough United celebrate promotion from League One. Credit: PA

Luton Town (A) - August 7

Derby County (H) - August 14

Reading (H) - December 26

Bournemouth (A) - January 1

Blackpool (H) - May 7

Ipswich Town (League One)

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook will be hoping to guide his team to promotion. Credit: PA

Morecambe (H) - August 7

Burton Albion (A) - August 14

Gillingham (A) - December 26

Lincoln City (H) - January 1

Charlton Athletic (H) - April 30

Cambridge United (League One)

Cambridge United were promoted from League Two last season. Credit: PA

Oxford United (H) - August 7

Accrington Stanley (A) - August 14

Wycombe Wanderers (A) - December 26

Portsmouth (H) - January 1

Cheltenham Town (H) - April 30

MK Dons (League One)

MK Dons won plenty of plaudits for their style of play under Russell Martin last season. Credit: PA

Bolton Wanderers (A) - August 7

Sunderland (H) - August 14

Lincoln City (A) - December 26

Gillingham (H) - January 1

Plymouth Argyle (A) - April 30

Northampton Town (League Two)

Jon Brady has been handed the Northampton Town job on a permanent basis. Credit: PA

Port Vale (H) - August 7

Colchester United (A) - August 14

Walsall (H) - December 26

Swindon Town (A) - January 1

Barrow (A) - May 7

Colchester United (League Two)

Colchester United will be desperate to improve on last season's disappointing campaign. Credit: PA

Carlisle United (A) - August 7

Northampton Town (H) - August 14

Leyton Orient (H) - December 26

Crawley Town (A) - January 1

Hartlepool United (A) - May 7

Stevenage (League Two)

Stevenage manager Alex Revell. Credit: PA