EFL fixtures: Peterborough United travel to Luton Town on opening day, Cambridge United take on Oxford United

Luton Town (top left) and Peterborough United (top right) will face each other on the opening day of the Championship season, while Cambridge United (bottom left) will take on Oxford United (bottom right) in League One. Credit: PA

Peterborough United will start life back in the Championship with a local derby against Luton Town.

Newly-promoted Posh will head to Kenilworth Road on August 7 as they prepare to play in the second tier for the first time since 2013.

There's also an exciting first fixture for Cambridge United in League One as they host Oxford United in a Varsity clash.

The U's, who haven't played in the third tier since 2002, will then travel to Accrington Stanley the following week.

Ipswich Town also have a home game to kick-off their League One campaign as they host another newly-promoted side in the shape of Morecambe, while MK Dons travel to Bolton Wanderers - another team who were promoted from League Two last season.

Relegated Northampton Town will host Port Vale on day one of the League Two season, while Stevenage and Colchester United will face Barrow and Carlisle United respectively.

Here are the key dates for all the teams in the Anglia region

Luton Town (Championship)

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones. Credit: PA

  • Peterborough United (H)- August 7

  • West Brom (A) - August 14

  • Bristol City (H) - December 26

  • Coventry City (A) - January 1

  • Reading (H) - May 7

  • Full fixture list

Peterborough United (Championship)

Peterborough United celebrate promotion from League One. Credit: PA

  • Luton Town (A) - August 7

  • Derby County (H) - August 14

  • Reading (H) - December 26

  • Bournemouth (A) - January 1

  • Blackpool (H) - May 7

  • Full fixture list

Ipswich Town (League One)

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook will be hoping to guide his team to promotion. Credit: PA

  • Morecambe (H) - August 7

  • Burton Albion (A) - August 14

  • Gillingham (A) - December 26

  • Lincoln City (H) - January 1

  • Charlton Athletic (H) - April 30

  • Full fixture list

Cambridge United (League One)

Cambridge United were promoted from League Two last season. Credit: PA

  • Oxford United (H) - August 7

  • Accrington Stanley (A) - August 14

  • Wycombe Wanderers (A) - December 26

  • Portsmouth (H) - January 1

  • Cheltenham Town (H) - April 30

  • Full fixture list

MK Dons (League One)

MK Dons won plenty of plaudits for their style of play under Russell Martin last season. Credit: PA

  • Bolton Wanderers (A) - August 7

  • Sunderland (H) - August 14

  • Lincoln City (A) - December 26

  • Gillingham (H) - January 1

  • Plymouth Argyle (A) - April 30

  • Full fixture list

Northampton Town (League Two)

Jon Brady has been handed the Northampton Town job on a permanent basis. Credit: PA

  • Port Vale (H) - August 7

  • Colchester United (A) - August 14

  • Walsall (H) - December 26

  • Swindon Town (A) - January 1

  • Barrow (A) - May 7

  • Full fixture list

Colchester United (League Two)

Colchester United will be desperate to improve on last season's disappointing campaign. Credit: PA

  • Carlisle United (A) - August 7

  • Northampton Town (H) - August 14

  • Leyton Orient (H) - December 26

  • Crawley Town (A) - January 1

  • Hartlepool United (A) - May 7

  • Full fixture list

Stevenage (League Two)

Stevenage manager Alex Revell. Credit: PA

  • Barrow (H) - August 7

  • Bristol Rovers (A) - August 14

  • Crawley Town (H) - December 26

  • Forest Green Rovers (A) - January 1

  • Salford City (H) - May 7

  • Full fixture list