The family of an 85-year-old Northamptonshire man who died when his electric-assisted trike was hit by elderly driver are urging motorists to get their eyes checked.

Mick Harvey was killed after he was hit from behind in Desborough in May last year (2020).

The car was being driven by a woman in her 90s who later had her driving licence revoked for having poor eyesight. She decided not to reapply and has since given up driving.

The collision took place on the straight stretch of Stoke Albany Road on the outskirts of Desborough, and at the time, Mick was wearing a yellow high visibility jacket and a helmet.

Despite valiant efforts from members of the public giving CPR and then the ambulance and air ambulance crews that arrived, he died at the scene.

Mick’s family agreed with Northamptonshire Police and the CPS that there was no rationale for proceeding with a criminal case.

However they now want to make a plea to elderly drivers, or to anyone who has noticed a deterioration in their vision, to regularly get their eyes tested and ensure they remain fit for the roads.

Mick Harvey was husband to the late Barbara, father to Richard and Jane, grandfather to Donald, Charis, Henry and Joshua, and brother to Janet.

He lived in Desborough all his life and worked as an electrician for the family business – HC Harvey and Son.

He ran a number of marathons, including ones in Milton Keynes and Sheffield, enjoyed watching cricket, doing cryptic crosswords, and was a talented woodworker, making all manner of toys for his children and grandchildren including doll’s houses, a farm, toddler quadbike and rocking horse, and a Noah’s Ark.

Mick was a passionate cyclist, a love he discovered as a teenager and something that he enjoyed right up until the end of his life.

Often cycling more than 100miles a day, Mick undertook a number of cycling challenges throughout his life including a ride around the entire city of Birmingham. He was also proud to say that he still held the record for the fastest tandem ride from Kettering to Peterborough. More recently, in his early 80s, he rode all the way from his home in Desborough to his daughter's house in Dorset.

In a statement released by Northamptonshire Police on behalf of his family, Mick’s son and daughter, Richard Harvey and Jane Slocombe said: “Our dad was a much-loved man and an active member of the community in Desborough. He was well-regarded by everyone who knew him and this was evident when more than 200 people lined the streets on the day of his funeral last June, many ringing bicycle bells in tribute to him.

“He was a quiet and gentle person, who had time for everybody, and was an active member of the community and of St Giles Church, where he volunteered as a communion server and did electrical work for them over many decades.

“We do want something positive to come out of our Dad’s death which is why we are making a strong plea to elderly drivers, in partnership with Northamptonshire Police, to please ensure you are still fit to drive. Mick's family

“We also want to reach out to everyone with elderly relatives, to encourage them to have a conversation with their family members or friends, around this issue. We appreciate that it may be a difficult subject to broach but it could literally save lives.

DC Bruce Wilson from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, praised the Harvey family for they way they had reacted.

“I strongly admire them for wanting something positive to come out of such terrible circumstances and completely echo their plea for elderly drivers and their relatives to ensure they regularly get their eyes tested and remain fit for the roads.

“By doing so you may just prevent another family from having to deal with the heartache Mick’s have endured.”

Richard and Jane added: “The last piece of advice we’d have is that whilst this incident was due to no fault of our Dad’s, we’d encourage cyclists to think about the colour of their high-vis clothing. Dad was wearing yellow at the time which was quite similar to nearby greenery and though it may not have changed anything, we’d like people to be conscious about the seasons and what colours may stand out better than others.

“One thing we know for sure is that Dad would encourage people to continue cycling, despite this incident. It was one of his greatest loves and something he was very passionate about.

“We miss him so much but the one thing that comforts us and something that so many people have said, is that he died doing what he loved – cycling.”

Older drivers must renew their driving licence every three years after they turn 70 but there are no laws on what age you must stop driving.

Unless your health or eyesight suddenly get worse, it can be difficult to know when you should stop driving.

Your safety and the safety of other road users are the most important things to consider. If you’re concerned that your driving is not as good as it was and you may be putting yourself or other road users at risk - stop before you have an accident.

It may be time to give up driving if:

your reactions are noticeably slower than they used to be

you find traffic conditions increasingly stressful

your eyesight is getting worse

you have a medical condition that may affect your ability to drive safely – ask your GP for advice

For more information, please visit Worried about someone's driving? | Travel and hobbies | Age UK