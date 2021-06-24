Play video

Hear what Terry Butcher has to say about England's chances and Ipswich Town here.

England football legend Terry Butcher says he's relishing the prospect of watching the Three Lions take on Germany in the Euros.

Terry's comments came as he was on a visit to his old school in Lowestoft.

It's now called Red Oak Primary but was Fen Park Primary when Terry was at school there.

A plaque marks Terry's visit Credit: ITV Anglia

Terry presented the school with a signed England shirt before unveiling a plaque at the sports hall which has been named after him.

He's also been made an honorary life ambassador of the school

Terry Butcher with pupils in Lowestoft Credit: ITV Anglia

Terry also unveiled two new cups named after him which will be presented at an annual football tournament in North Suffolk.

Terry Butcher won 77 caps for England. Credit: PA

Terry played for England 77 times and he captained them many times. He played in three World Cups, including the famous England vs Argentina game where Maradona scored the 'hand of god' goal.

One of his most famous moments came when he refused to be substituted despite cutting his head open badly during an England World Cup Qualifier game against Sweden in 1989.

He had his head stitched up by the England medic, stayed on the pitch and heroically headed the ball over and over again to defend the English goal from the Swedish attack, as a result of his continuous heading, his stitches kept ripping open and he played most of the game covered in blood.

The famous photo of Terry Butcher covered in blood Credit: ITV Anglia

England ended up securing a draw in the match, and qualified for the Italia 90 World Cup largely due to Terry's heroic defence.

Because of this game, Terry is often considered to be England's bravest ever player.

He played for England with legends such as Gary Lineker, Bryan Robson and Gazza.

Terry also won the UEFA Cup/Europa League Trophy with Ipswich Town and he captained Glasgow Rangers.