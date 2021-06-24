Labour leader backs calls for double jabbed to be allowed on trips abroad

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid a visit to Ipswich.

It's part of a two day trip to the East of England to listen to voters' concerns.

He met with business owners and visited a library.

It's also part of his commitment to spend more time away from Westminster and begin talking about the post-pandemic future.

Sir Keir says the pandemic has seen people pulling together and looking after each other.

He wants to boost education recovery and help under 25s in work.

Sir Keir says he's supporting bringing in a rule that would see people who are double vaccinated able to travel to amber list countries without having to quarantine.

He says he's passionate about fixing problems and wants to help people who are struggling to make ends meet as well as children whose education has suffered during the Covid crisis.

The Labour leader says it's not helpful to criticise the Government, but that some mistakes made early on were repeated later during the pandemic.