Norwich City have completed the signing of Peterborough United youngster Flynn Clarke for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old will initially link-up with the Canaries' under 23s side.

Clarke made his debut for Posh as a 17-year-old last season, and notably scored a stunning goal against Cambridge United in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The attacking midfielder has agreed a three-year contract at Carrow Road, with the option of a further year.

Norwich had a long-term interest in Clarke and also attempted to sign him in January.

“I feel absolutely delighted to arrive here, I’m over the moon," said Clarke.

“The club is a great club. They look at a lot of the youngsters and try to make a pathway forthem. The club opened my eyes and grabbed my attention and were recently promoted to the Premier League, so it feels like a no-brainer for me.

“I’d like to try to make a breakthrough to the senior team, I’d like to show all the fans, staff and players around me what I’m capable of and hopefully I can get a shirt.”

Clarke joins winger Milot Rashica and goalkeeper Angus Gunn in making the move to the Canaries in recent days.

Norwich have also been heavily linked with a loan move for Chelsea's Billy Gilmour, who starred for Scotland at Euro 2020.