One million Covid vaccinations given in Cambridgeshire

Over one million jabs have been given in Cambridgeshire in 6 months.

One million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been given in Cambridgeshire.

Health officials are now urging everyone over the age of 18 to get their jabs over concerns about a rapid rise in cases of the more infectious Delta variant.



Everyone over the age of 18 now able to book in for the vaccine. Those eligible are being urged to get their first or second jab as soon as possible.

People aged 40 and over can now also book their second jab on the national booking system from eight weeks after their first dose.

Walk in vaccination clinics are also available in certain areas locally.



