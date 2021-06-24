One million Covid vaccinations given in Cambridgeshire

One million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been given in Cambridgeshire.

Health officials are now urging everyone over the age of 18 to get their jabs over concerns about a rapid rise in cases of the more infectious Delta variant.

If you are 18 or over the message is clear - get your jab. This is not the time to be hesitant – this vaccine is the best way out of this crisis and by having a jab you are helping to protect yourself, loved ones, work colleagues and your community from serious illness. We are in a race against the Delta variant but we can win if people come forward and receive a jab. Cambridgeshire County Councillor Richard Howitt, Chairman of the Adults and Health Committee

All over 18s can book a vaccine now. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Everyone over the age of 18 now able to book in for the vaccine. Those eligible are being urged to get their first or second jab as soon as possible.

People aged 40 and over can now also book their second jab on the national booking system from eight weeks after their first dose.

Walk in vaccination clinics are also available in certain areas locally.

Walk-in clinics have opened across the region. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The NHS has done a brilliant job in delivering over one million doses in just six months across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and more than 60 million doses nationally. Cambridgeshire County Council is working closely with health partners to encourage all our communities to get the jab. Cambridgeshire County Councillor Richard Howitt, Chairman of the Adults and Health Committee

