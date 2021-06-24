Silverstone to host full capacity crowd for this year's F1 British GP

Silverstone bosses have confirmed that this year's Formula 1 British Grand Prix will host a full capacity crowd of more than 100,000 in July, as part the government's events testing programme.

Fans will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone, or, proof of full vaccination, the second dose having been received at least 14 days before the first day of attending the race.

The event, which normally attracts around 250,000 people across the weekend, has sold around 120,000 tickets for the weekend of July 16-18.

Crowds of people will be at this year's event - which was won by Lewis Hamilton in 2020 Credit: PA

The government recently announced that the Wimbledon final, to be held in early July, will also host a capacity crowd as part of the Event's research programme. 60,000 fans will also be at the finals of Euro 2020 in the coming weeks. Silverstone's Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, said that the team at the circuit can't wait to welcome fans back in July.

Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer. Stuart Pringle, Silverstone MD

The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the event was allowed to go ahead in part because of the successful roll out of the vaccine. He said: "We are continuing to make progress, and events like this will pave the way for everyone to enjoy live sport and culture together safely once more."

Silverstone said fans will hear from them in the coming days with further details of how the event will run.