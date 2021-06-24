Football stadiums, shopping centres and hospitals across the East will be turned into walk-in vaccination centres this weekend in a bid to make it easier for people to get a coronavirus jab.

The move is part of the national ‘grab a jab’ weekend which has been designed to give people the option to get a vaccine while they're out and about.

Among the chosen sites in the East are the Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich, Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A roving vaccination bus will also be in operation in both Ipswich and Colchester.

Anyone aged over 18 can attend the sites, and both first and second doses will be available at many of the locations.

Just over a third of people aged between 18-24 have now been given a first dose after the government announced last week that all adults are now eligible to get a vaccine.

People are being encouraged to get a vaccine. Credit: PA

“We will be jabbing all over Norfolk and Waveney - in shopping centres, community venues, at hospitals, schools, GP practices and pharmacies from Kings Lynn to Lowestoft - to protect local people," Melanie Craig, Chief Executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.

“The more people who get vaccinated, the better protected we all are – we need the majority of adults aged 18+ to have the vaccine in order to see the benefits across our communities, protect the most vulnerable and enjoy more freedoms this summer."

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG added: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure nobody is left behind. Which is why we are running more than 30 walk-in clinics across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough this weekend, with many more planned for the coming weeks.

“It’s really important that people not only get their first dose, but also their vital second dose to ensure they have the maximum protection against COVID-19. So make sure you drop in to one of our walk-in clinics this weekend to get the jab.”

List of locations (selected places)

The Grafton shopping centre in Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia