Vineyard in Northamptonshire scoops top trophy for their sparkling wine
A vineyard in Northamptonshire has taken the trophy at this years Wine GB Awards.
Stonyfield Wine, a family-owned winery in Blisworth is one of England's smallest vineyards but that didn't stop top judges, Susie Barrie and Oz Clarke awarding one of their wines a top prize in the prestigious ceremony.
They scored the trophy and gold award for best sparkling blend with their Stonyfield Sparkling White 2017, bringing national acclaim for a county little known for its wine production.
Organisers of the annual competition say that 2021 saw a record number of entries and first-time entrants from all across England and Wales, with 133 sparkling wines and 176 still wines in competition.
The first grape vines at Stonyfield were planted in 2011, as a tribute to owner Belinda's late husband who had long dreamed of turning their vacant field into a vineyard.
Since then, their range of sparkling wines made using the traditional champagne method have won a host of awards.
