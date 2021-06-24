Vineyard in Northamptonshire scoops top trophy for their sparkling wine

Play video

A vineyard in Northamptonshire has taken the trophy at this years Wine GB Awards.

Stonyfield Wine, a family-owned winery in Blisworth is one of England's smallest vineyards but that didn't stop top judges, Susie Barrie and Oz Clarke awarding one of their wines a top prize in the prestigious ceremony.

They scored the trophy and gold award for best sparkling blend with their Stonyfield Sparkling White 2017, bringing national acclaim for a county little known for its wine production.

A bottle of the Stonyfield Sparkling White 2017 that won the gold award and trophy at the GB Wine Awards Credit: ITV Anglia

Organisers of the annual competition say that 2021 saw a record number of entries and first-time entrants from all across England and Wales, with 133 sparkling wines and 176 still wines in competition.

Commenting on the Awards, Co-Chair of judges Susie Barrie said:

2021 has been a great year for the WineGB Awards and undoubtedly our best yet. These Awards shine a light on the very best still and sparkling wines the UK has to offer and it's wonderful to bear witness to an industry that is now consistently producing wines that really are world-class. Not only that, the range and variety of wines just keeps on getting better. Susie Barrie, judge

The first grape vines at Stonyfield were planted in 2011, as a tribute to owner Belinda's late husband who had long dreamed of turning their vacant field into a vineyard.

Since then, their range of sparkling wines made using the traditional champagne method have won a host of awards.

Stonyfield Wine in Blisworth in Northampton Credit: ITV Anglia

John Vaughn, one of the family members that run the winery said: