Woman found dead in Great Yarmouth flat

A woman in her 50s has been found dead at a flat in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road last night (23 June) where she was found. A man in his 30s, who was known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police remain at Victoria Road, near the parade, as they carry out investigations.

We’re in the early stages of our enquiries but at this stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident and are not linking this to any other ongoing investigations locally. Detective Inspector Tom Smith

Detectives say the man arrested on suspicion of murder is helping with inquiries and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.