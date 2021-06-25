Police investigating the murder of a woman in Gorleston have released CCTV footage of the last time she was seen alive.

Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way on June 11 after emergency services were called to a fire at the property.

A post mortem later revealed that she had been strangled.

Officers have now released CCTV footage of her getting off a bus along Brasenose Avenue on the afternoon June 10 - the day before she was found dead.

Police believe it is her last known sighting.

"We hope this footage of Linda may jog someone’s memory and encourage those who may have seen her on either Thursday 10 June or Friday 11 June to come forward and speak to us," Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray said.

"I would like to directly appeal to any taxi drivers who may have been working in or around the Magdalen Square or Cherwell Way area of Gorleston between 12pm on Thursday 10 June and 9am on Friday 11 June to come forward.

"Our team are continuing to work hard to establish the exact circumstances leading up to Linda’s tragic death and we are aware of the concerns amongst the local community. We will therefore continue to carry out reassurance patrols in the area and encourage members of the community to speak to us.”

Two men, both aged in their 50s have been arrested in connection with the murder.

One has since been released on police bail, while the other has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.