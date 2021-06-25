Ed Sheeran reveals Snow Patrol member as daughter's godfather
Ed Sheeran has revealed that Snow Patrol member, Johnny McDaid, is godfather to his daughter.
The singer, from Suffolk, welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran with his wife Cherry Seaborn in September last year.
Sheeran, who is close friends with the Northern Irish musician, 44, and introduced him to his partner of eight years, Friends actress Courteney Cox.
He also revealed that his daughter's unusual middle name was prompted by where they believe she was conceived.
The chart-topping singer said Sir Elton John, who shares two sons with husband David Furnish, had offered him parenting advice.
