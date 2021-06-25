Ed Sheeran reveals Snow Patrol member as daughter's godfather

Ed Sheeran has revealed that Snow Patrol member, Johnny McDaid, is godfather to his daughter.

The singer, from Suffolk, welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran with his wife Cherry Seaborn in September last year.

Sheeran, who is close friends with the Northern Irish musician, 44, and introduced him to his partner of eight years, Friends actress Courteney Cox.

I introduced her to my best mate Johnny, who I wrote Shape Of You and Bad Habits with. He's also godfather to Lyra, but yeah, I introduced them like nine years ago. She just invited me round her house and I just kept going round and then one day I brought Johnny and he didn't come home. Ed Sheeran, speaking on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show

He also revealed that his daughter's unusual middle name was prompted by where they believe she was conceived.

Me and Cherry always wanted to go to Antarctica, it was always on our list. It's the one continent I haven't gone to. So we went there and it's just an amazing place, it's really special to us, and obviously we got home and Cherry was pregnant. It was just something we wanted to have in her name. Ed Sheeran

The chart-topping singer said Sir Elton John, who shares two sons with husband David Furnish, had offered him parenting advice.