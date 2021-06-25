500 flags have been put on the beach at Lowestoft to mark the start of a 500-mile walk through Suffolk, Essex and the Thames Estuary.

'Beach of Dreams' is a 35-day trail to discover the gems of the East Coast and will involve communities, artists and environmentalists.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The idea behind the trail is so that each mile can be walked and mapped through writing, photography and film-making, and through pennants created from artwork contributed by people locally.

Kinetika's Artistic Director, Ali Pretty, and Guardian journalist, Kevin Rushby, are walking the route, joined by radio producer John Offord.

More than half the miles have already been walked and photographed by local people, who have also written about their personal attachment to the coastline.

You can find so many jewels on this beach, a piece of sea glass, lacy dried sea holly and textured cuttIefish. I have seen this coastline change dramatically in the last 45 years I have been here, the erosion of cliffs and an ever expanding beach. Jacqueline Pooley, taking part in project

The beach installation take place today (Friday) and the walk commences on Sunday 27 June from Lowestoft Euroscope.

The 35-day walking route follows the coast, taking in scenery, landscapes and seaside towns.