Hundreds of flags placed on beach to mark start of 500-mile trail walk
500 flags have been put on the beach at Lowestoft to mark the start of a 500-mile walk through Suffolk, Essex and the Thames Estuary.
'Beach of Dreams' is a 35-day trail to discover the gems of the East Coast and will involve communities, artists and environmentalists.
The idea behind the trail is so that each mile can be walked and mapped through writing, photography and film-making, and through pennants created from artwork contributed by people locally.
Kinetika's Artistic Director, Ali Pretty, and Guardian journalist, Kevin Rushby, are walking the route, joined by radio producer John Offord.
More than half the miles have already been walked and photographed by local people, who have also written about their personal attachment to the coastline.
The beach installation take place today (Friday) and the walk commences on Sunday 27 June from Lowestoft Euroscope.
The 35-day walking route follows the coast, taking in scenery, landscapes and seaside towns.