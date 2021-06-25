Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Rekeem Harper from Championship club West Brom for an undisclosed fee.

The move had been agreed for some time, but was delayed while the Baggies waited to confirm the appointment of their new head coach.

However, following the appointment of Valérien Ismaël on Thursday, the deal has now been sanctioned and Harper has signed a three-year contract at Portman Road.

Harper, who is a product of West Brom's academy, spent time on loan in the Championship at Birmingham City last season where he made 18 appearances.

He is the third new arrival of the summer under Ipswich's new owners.

“I feel like it’s a perfect opportunity for me to come and settle in an environment and help a team that shares the same goal as me - getting to the top," Harper said.

“This move shows my motivation and I can't wait to get started with the group.”

Town boss Paul Cook added: “In Rekeem, we have a really good lad and someone who believes in everything we have spoken about.

“He knows the challenge that lies ahead and I am thrilled that he has chosen to join us.”

Meanwhile, Luton Town have agreed a deal to sign left-back Amari’i Bell when his contract at Blackburn Rovers expires next week.