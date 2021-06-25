Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager found guilty of attempted murder

A 16-year-old boy who shot another teenager in the face with a shotgun in Kesgrave in Ipswich last year has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Jurors at Ipswich Crown Court reached a majority verdict of 11-1 on Friday after deliberating since Monday afternoon.

The 16-year-old defendant, who was 15 at the time of the shooting and cannot be named due to legal reasons , denied attempted murder and a number of other weapons offences.

More to follow.