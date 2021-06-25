Suffolk based Latitude Festival has confirmed today (Friday) that it will go ahead at full capacity later this summer.

The event at Henham Park that is due to begin in July, will feature in the latest phase of the UK Government’s Event Research Programme (ERP).

Festival Republic who operate Latitude and also hosted the Sefton Park and Download ERP events will work closely with the ERP experts, scientists and the director of Public Health in Suffolk on the specific conditions of entry that will enable the festival to operate safely.

We have been working extremely hard to make sure that Latitude Festival can go ahead safely at full capacity. Becoming an ERP event gives us the security of going ahead. Crucially the additional research collected at Latitude will benefit all festivals and live events moving forward. Everyone will be welcome to attend as long as they have a negative lateral flow test or proof of two vaccinations Melvin Benn, Festival Director of Latitude

Usually, thousands of people gather for the festival every year.

We are working flat out to find a way to get festivals back up and running safely, so it is brilliant that Latitude will go ahead as part of the Events Research Programme and build on the success of our pilots at Download and Sefton Park. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

