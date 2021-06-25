Latitude Festival confirms it will go ahead at full capacity this summer as part of government research programme
Suffolk based Latitude Festival has confirmed today (Friday) that it will go ahead at full capacity later this summer.
The event at Henham Park that is due to begin in July, will feature in the latest phase of the UK Government’s Event Research Programme (ERP).
Festival Republic who operate Latitude and also hosted the Sefton Park and Download ERP events will work closely with the ERP experts, scientists and the director of Public Health in Suffolk on the specific conditions of entry that will enable the festival to operate safely.
